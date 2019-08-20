St Anthony's rue missed chances as Kenya strike gold in swimming

National champions St Anthony's Kitale Boys football team have a lot to play for after going down 1-0 to defending champions Buddo of Uganda yesterday in the ongoing East African Secondary School Games here in Arusha, Tanzania.

The side, coached by Peter Mayoyo had on Friday overwhelmingly beaten hosts Lindi 4-0 in their opening Pool 'A' match.

St Anthony's play JKU of Zanzibar today before they tackle Stahiza of Uganda tomorrow and Mayoyo says they have no options but to win the remaining matches to proceed to the quarter-finals.

“We have our reservations when it comes to officiating but that is water under the bridge. Our focus is on the remaining matches which are a do-or-die situation. But again the scoreline is encouraging, considering we were playing the defending champions, " noted Mayoyo.

“We had two open chances in the opening few minutes of play of the first half but we didn’t convert. Ours is to give our all in the two remaining matches because we would love to meet Buddo once again at some stage where will be looking for revenge.”

Uganda’s Innocent Ronald scored the lone goal in the 56th minute.

In the girls' category, national champions Nyakach surrendered a first goal lead to succumb to Mukono High of Uganda 2-1.

Nyakach had on Saturday beaten compatriots Archbishop Njenga 2-1 and will now play St Noa of Uganda, today.

Nnjemba Taizi scored a brace in the 53rd and 47th minutes respectively for the Ugandans while Faith Omuyaku scored for Nyakach in the 43rd minute.

NyaKach team coach Crispine Odindo said: "We have to recover well ahead of time in the forthcoming ties. It was a close match and two of our goals were disallowed and it’s unfortunate but it’s what it is.”

In swimming, Kenya bagged gold medal after seeing off Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Kenya bagged 531 points in girls' category with boys' earning 545 points, a development that saw Kenya pocket 1,150 points with Uganda (1019), Rwanda (278) and Tanzania 144 points.