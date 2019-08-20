Mwamba cut KCB's lead to three points after Prinsloo sevens

KCB's lead in the national Sevens circuit standings has been trimmed down to just three points by rampant Mwamba, who won the Prinsloo Sevens over the weekend.

The bankers, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Menengai Oilers (14-12), bounced back to beat Strathmore 27-5 and edge Kabras 17-10 to bag 13 points and finish fifth in the event.

Mwamba beat Homeboyz 12-7 in extra time in an entertaining final Kenya sevens talisman Collins Injera and Mike Okello scored a try each to give Mwamba their second title of the circuit after winning the Kabeberi Sevens tournament last month.

Homeboyz skipper Augustine Lugonzo had levelled matters for the Deejays to send the game into extra time. KCB now lead the circuit with 72 points from four tournaments with Mwamba second on 69.

Nakuru are joint-third on 64 points with Homeboyz after finishing third for the fourth consecutive tournament. Mitch Ocholla's charges thrashed cross-town rivals Menengai Oilers 26-5.

Oilers are placed fifth on 61 points. Impala are a distant sixth on 45 points as Nondies (44), Masinde Muliro University(35) Strathmore Leos (31) and Northern Suburbs(25 points) complete the top 10.

Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua believes the race will go down to the wire with two tournaments remaining, the Christie Sevens at the end of the month and the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa next month.

"The boys showed character and corrected our weaknesses from last week. We are still in the race and I hope the momentum carries to the final two tournaments of the season,” added Wambua

KCB coach Dennis Mwanja expressed confidence that his side will carry the day despite bowing out in the main cup quarter-finals over the weekend.

"It's still very much in our hands. We had lapses against Oilers and that's the nature of Sevens. You have to be sharp at all times but we live to fight another day,” said Mwanja.