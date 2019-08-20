Manangoi, Cheruiyot line up for national championships as they face formidable opposition

Top athletes face-off tomorrow as the national championships gets underway today at the Nyayo Stadium.

The highlight of the championship will be the men's and women's 10,000 metres race which will be used to select Kenya's team to the World Championship in Doha in September. The race will be held on Wednesday.

Today's highlight will feature men's 5000m heats, 3000m steeplechase, 1500m heats and the 800-meter heats respectively

World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi will renew rivalry with his brother George. The two will also need to shake off the likes of fast-rising Vincent Kibet, Shadrack Keter, Jonathan Sawe and Charles Simotwo.

Bethwell Birrgen faces a stern test in the 5000m heats. Birgen, an accomplished 1500m runner, has opted for the 12 lap race in a bid to improve on his endurance in the three and a half lap race.

Birgen faces former Olympic bronze medallist Thomas Longosiwa, Cornelius Kangongo, Moses Mukono, Emmanuel Kiprop, Richard Kimunyan, Davis Kiplangat, Gideon Rono and Meshack Kibet.

World silver 1500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot has opted to run the 800-meter race as he seeks to improve on his speed.

Cheruiyot has been in form in the Diamond League races and starts the two-lap race as a favourite. He faces a stiff test from the likes of Ferguson Rotich, Jonathan Kitilit, Jackson Kivuva, Nicholas Kiplangat, Anthony Chemut and Alex Sampao among a host of other athletes.

Former World U-20, 3000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui leads a quality field in the barriers event. Kirui will have Festus Kiprono, Leonard Bett, Titus Kosgei and Ben Kigen to contend with.

In the women's category, former World 800 metres champion Janeth Jepkosgei makes a welcome return to the track after a long hiatus. Jepkosgei will race against Olympic bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera, in-form Nelly Jepkosgei, former world champion Eunice Sum, Emily Cherotich, Eglay Nalianya and Silva Chesebe.

In the absence of World record holder in the women's 3000-metres steeplechase, Beatrice Chepkoech, the race is wide open with competition expected to be between former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng and World Under-20 champion Celliphine Chespol. Fancy Cherotich, Naomi Chepkemoi, Jackline Wambui and Mercy Wanjiru can also not be ruled out.

In the women's 100metres, Damaris Akoth, Maureen Thomas and Patricia Ischi will do battle.