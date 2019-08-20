FKF officially unveil Francis Kimanzi as new Stars coach

Football Kenya Federation has this morning officially unveiled Francis Kimanzi as the new Harambee Stars coach.

Kimanzi becomes the fourth coach to be appointed by the current regime after Stanley Okumbi, Paul Put and Sebastien Migne.

Kimanzi who lastly tutored the national team previously in 2011 and 2008 signed a two-year contract and in his immediate assignment, he will be tasked to guide Stars to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Stars will prepare for the qualifiers set to commence in November in a friendly match against Uganda in September in Nairobi and against Libya the following month in Tunisia.

He will be assisted by Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno while David Ouma will man the Harambee Starlets.

Lawrence Webo will be the keeper trainer while Enos Karani will assist Michael Igendia in the fitness department. Wycliffe Makanga remains the team doctor.

Migne last Sunday quit his post following the recent poor performance of the national team, first in the African cup of Nations, where Kenya failed to reach the last 16 and recently following their elimination from the African Nations championships.

A statement by the acting CEO of the federation, Barry Otieno, confirmed Migne's exit.

“Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars head coach Migné have agreed to terminate the coach’s contract on mutual consent," revealed the federation statement.

“Consequently, FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time. The Federation wishes to thank Coach Migné for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 Afcon tournament for the first time in 15 years."