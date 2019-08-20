Debutants Mogonga defy odds to book a semi final slot

Newcomers Mogonga PAG Boys volleyball defied odds to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations thanks to 3-1(25-23,25-15, 23-25,25-22) against favorites IPRC Karongi of Rwanda at Tanzania Games Track and Safaris grounds in Arusha yesterday.

With the result, the national champions line up against Dynamic of Uganda today in their last pool B match.

The Nyanza Region outfit had won two of their previous matches against Mbogo Mixed of Uganda 3-0 and hosts Milambo 3-0.

Nathan Kiptoo, a former Kenya Defence Forces player said the underdog tag is so far working for them and he hopes they will go all the way and win the title that has remained elusive since 2016 when former champions Malava last won the title for Kenya.

“Really this is our first time at this stage. Qualifying for the last four is a milestone and I’m extremely happy. We now have the urge to go all the way and bag the title,” observed Kiptoo.

He added: “ We still have one match to go and our hope is to win and top the pool and see what happens from there. We have been work in progress and finally we are here and our intentions is to make a statement. Our services and backcourt Defence was not good in this match and we hope to work on that before our semifinal match .”

The Rift Valley outfit has so far lost all their preliminary matches against hosts Twangoma 3-2 and Don Bosco Gatenga of Rwanda 3-1.

In the girls category, Cheptil and Soweto recorded wins against Trust High of Uganda and hosts Milambo of Tanzania to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the last four in Pool ‘B.’

Cheptil saw off Trust high 3-0 ( 25-18, 25-8, 25-22), while Soweto won against Makongo 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-20). Cheptil now have five points from two matches and have two matches at hand, while their revivals Soweto have seven points from three matches and have one match in hand.

Cheptil come face-to-face with GS Indangaburezi of Rwanda today before they complete their preliminary stage with a match against hosts Makongo tomorrow. Soweto on other hand have a rest day today and will cross swords with GS Indangaburezi tomorrow.

Reached for comment, Cheptil coach Joel Mengech said he will be out to win the remaining two matches to top the pool.

“Our goal is to win the title and that’s why we are keen to top the pool and face runners up in the other group. Unlike last year where we finished third, our squad was not good but this time around we have a better side that is ready to challenge for the title and that’s what we are looking at.” observed Mengech.