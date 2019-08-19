Kenyan sides settle for draws against Tanzanians

Coach Joseph Makokha has cited the lack of concentration in his Dagoretti High camp as the reason behind their 1-1 stalemate with hosts Ruwuiko at the East African Secondary School Games in Arusha.

Makokha's sentiments came after Paul Odhiambo had given newbies Dagoretti High advantage in the eighth-minute game before Neva Kaboma equalised for the hosts in the 75th minute.

However, Makokha said it is too early to call and their aim is to win the elusive title at the end of the event.

“It’s sad the boys lost concentration in the second half and we were punished. We, however, want to build on the result going forward. Our target is to win the title but all this can be done if we win our remaining matches and I know it is achievable,” observed the tactician.

Dagoretti have a rest day today before lining up against former champions St. Mary’s Kitende of Uganda tomorrow. Kenyan champions St. Anthony Kitale return to the field today to face defending champions Buddo (Uganda) seeking to build on their opening 4-0 win against Tanzania’s Lindi on Friday.

At the same time, FEASSSA Games returnee Itigo Girls football lineup shared spoils with hosts Alliance High in a 1-1 scoreline at the same venue. Aisha Hamisi had put Alliance in the lead at the quarter-hour mark before Eunice Jepleting levelled affairs in the 24th minute as hits and misses marred the remaining minutes of play from the Kenyan side.

Commenting on the match, team captain and national women football team- Harambee Starlets’s player Martha Amanyolete said focus shifts to their next match against Remera Rukoma of Rwanda. Martha, who was outstanding in the match with an assist for Jepleting, said they hope to go all the way to the finals.

“We are returning to the event after a long hiatus (2006) and we want our presence to be felt. We had our chances but we were wasteful on many occasions. We have to recover and win our next matches,” said Amanyolete, a form four student.