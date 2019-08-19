Kenya face Mozambique in AAG semis

• Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too knocked out Nigeria in the quarterfinals on Sunday in a re-match of their second group duel played on Saturday afternoon.
• The second semis will pit islanders Mauritius and Egypt.
National women’s beach volleyball team will face Mozambique in the semifinals tomorrow at the ongoing All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.
The Kenyan side- made up of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too who are under the tutelage of Patrick Owino knocked out Nigeria in the quarterfinals yesterday. The tie that was a re-match of their second preliminary face-off played on Saturday afternoon.
In the round of eight, Kenya defeated Nigeria 2-1 (22-20, 19-21, 17-15) to secure a place in the penultimate round. On Saturday, Makokha and Too had beaten the West Africans 2-1 (21-13, 22-24, 15-12) and to get a better seeding for the quarters they whitewashed Benin 2-0 (21-14, 21-1).
As opposed to their Pool ‘B’ tie on Saturday where the Nigerian side settled in the game late but gave a good resistance, the quarterfinals encounter was a neck-to-neck affair from the serve off.
Owino observed: “It was a very tough match, and it could have gone either way. Our opponents gave a good account of themselves today (yesterday) but our girls were steadfast.
Nigerians had improved their serves and counter-attacks but Too and Makokha commanded the proceedings. We just took advantage of last-minute instability of the opponents. There is no room for complacency in the semis,”
On their way to the semis, Mozambique eliminated hosts Morocco with a 2-1 (15-21, 24-22, 15-10) defeat in the quarterfinals. The second semis will pit islanders Mauritius and Egypt. The former saw off Namibia 2-1 (21-11, 12-21, 15-11), while the North Africans waylaid Rwanda’s ambitions with a straight-sets win of 21-8 and 21-14.