Kecoso officials keen to reclaim games' lost glory

The Kenya Communications Sports Organisation games governing council has vowed to reclaim the competition's lost glory as Kenya Ports Authority retained the overall title at the Gusii Stadium over the weekend.

KPA garnered 172 points to beat the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to second place with 128 points while Kenya Airports Authority finished third with 74 points. A total of 12 teams participated in the week-long event.

Chairman Bildad Kisero and secretary Omole Asiko said they are also keen to move the calendar of the event from August to November.

“The governing Council is contemplating changing the games’ calendar from August because of issues of disbursement for funds from the exchequer to the participating organisations,” said Kisero.

“The lost glory is slowly coming back judging from the performance of teams and the turn out in recent years. We had fewer complaints and commitment from guests was tops,” said Asiko.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, Transport and Infrastructure CAS Chris Obure, ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi graced the event.

Amina announced that her ministry, which did not participate in this year’s edition, will take part next year.

“Next year, we shall reclaim our titles and dominate the games,” she said.

She backed KECOSO games saying the events has in the past produced national team players and international athletes like marathoner Tecla Lorupe, Rose Tata Muya, Thomas Osano, Hellen Chemutai, and Kennedy Ochieng among others.

ICT PS Jerome Ochieng, who represented his team in the 4x400m relay, said sports plays a critical role in building nationhood. "We can fight tribalism and nepotism through sports," said the PS.

Postal Corporation of Kenya board chairman Nick Salat said they will field more teams in next year’s event.

Obure, a former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars striker, said he will next year ensure that all state departments in his ministry participate in the games. He also challenged the private sector to sponsor sports events.

The governing council donated balls to National Super League side Shabana FC, Kereri Girls and Kisii School.

Kisero announced that they have identified Narok, Machakos, Meru and Mombasa as potential destinations for next year’s event.

“The governing council will appoint teams to visit the venues. However, I feel that Mombasa should host the event because KPA is the current chair and Mombasa last hosted the games in 1991,” he added.

Obure and Maangi asked the KECOSO governing council to consider Kisii when looking for venues to host future events.

Kisero and Asiko hailed the Kisii County government for supporting the event. “Kisii has been a marvellous host. God-willing, we shall come back,” said Kisero.