Kamusinga ready to turn tables on defending champions

Former champions Moi Girls Kamusinga handball coach Godfrey Simiyu believes his side has what it takes to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2016 after seeing off ES Kiziguro 21-15 yesterday in their East Africa Secondary School Games Pool ‘A’ opener in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Western Region outfit will play defending champions Kibuli of Uganda today in their second duel.

Simiyu said the neighbours have always reigned supreme against them and believes it's time to turn the tables.

“I’m glad we have an early chance to meet the champions in the group stage. Interestingly, they have always won with a difference of one goal and we are not going to give them the satisfaction this time around,” said Simiyu.

“We are in this championship not only for ourselves but for the many handball teams back at home that have challenged us to win the title for Kenya so as to have three representatives next year. And we are up to the task. It was a slow start for us today (yesterday) but we hope to gather ground as the event progresses.”

In the boys' category, national champions St. Luke’s Kimilili recorded mixed results as they went down 28-29 to ES Kigoma of Rwanda in the first match but regrouped to hammer Tanzania’s Vwawa 33-12 in their second. The Bungoma lineup play Mwanakwerekwe of Zanzibar today.

In netball, St. Mary’s Kitende of Uganda humiliated Nyakach 96-24.

In boys hockey, champions St. Anthony’s Kitale got their title defence on a winning note thanks to their 1-0 win against compatriots Meru School at the St. Constantine Grounds. Captain Oscar Kibet scored the sole field goal in the 55th minute.

St. Anthony's take on Uganda’s Namilyango today in their second Pool ‘A’ encounter at the same venue, while Meru play Ntare School (Uganda).

In the boys' basketball, national champions Laiser Hill beat hosts Don Bosco 65-34 in their first Pool ‘A’ match. Laiser take on Juhudi today in their second match. Another match saw LDK of Rwanda beat Galanos of Tanzania 95-22.

In rugby 15’s, Kangaru’s spirits were dampened following their loss to compatriots Dagoretti. This weighed down their campaign as they had on Saturday lost against Kakamega High 46-0. Kangaru take on St Mary’s Kisubi of Uganda today as Dagoretti High hope to build on yesterday's win when they tackle compatriots Kakamega.