Kenya's Everlyn Okinyi scoops Africa body building title

Kenya's Everlyne Owala put Kenya on the map after winning the coveted Women bodybuilding 2019 championship title held in Angola.

Everlyne was awarded the title by The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) on Saturday.

In a sport that is often associated with men, she defied the odds when she quit her banking career to pursue her passion of keeping fit.

According to Everlyne, she decided to keep fit in a bid to look different and achieving her life long dream.