Kenya's Everlyn Okinyi scoops Africa body building title

Kenya's Everlyne Owala put Kenya on the map after winning the coveted Women bodybuilding 2019 championship title held in Angola.
Everlyne was awarded the title by The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) on Saturday.
In a sport that is often associated with men, she defied the odds when she quit her banking career to pursue her passion of keeping fit.
According to Everlyne, she decided to keep fit in a bid to look different and achieving her life long dream.
Prior to her 2019 success, the now turned proprietor of wellness and fitness club was also crowned the Ms Kenya Figure 2016 and Runners up 2017 Figure.
Everlyne took to her Instagram handle to thank the people who helped her achieve her goal specifically to her 'better half' whom she said:
"In my country, there exists good people, people like my better half who puts up with my prep sunny and dull days but still kisses me on the forehead and says, it is ok," she wrote in her post.
In my country, there exists good people, people like my better half @carlmc79 who puts up with my prep sunny and dull days, but still kisses me on the fore head and says,it is ok. People like my siblings who go out of their way to let me be, and support me where they actually don't even understand what it means. People like @adnan_empiree who find it in their heart to go out of their way to partially sponsor a passion. A company like @usnkenya who knows what an athlete needs. A federation that is ready to assist athletes step on stage in different places in the world. @kenyabodybuildingfederation A community of Evealians led by my one and only @lucynfit . I just want to say THANK YOU! THANK YOU to everyone who has been of support! . My coaches @personalandretorres and @dennisspinfit one meal at a time, one rep at a time, God has favoured us!