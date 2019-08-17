Soweto eye revenge over Cheptil

There will be no love lost as the Cheptil Girls volleyball lineup against familiar foes Soweto during the Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Association Games that enter day two in Arusha, Tanzania.

The two sides met last year at the same stage of the event in Rwanda and it was the Rift Valley side that carried the day with a 3-1 win.

The Two sides would later meet during the recently concluded Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association national games in Kisumu and once again Cheptil had the final laugh. Development teams coach Stephen Mutai has said they will be out to cement their authority against their compatriots.

“We have played them many times and we know each other well. They are a good side and we are not going to underrate them. However, we want to start the competition on a high and therefore, we are going for the win,” said Mutai.

“It’s interesting that we have been paired in the same pool with Soweto and we are hoping we emerge the top two teams in the group and proceed to the next stage but all in all we are going for the title.”

His opposite number, Johnston Mukabwa said he is keen to turn the tables.

“We want to return the favour. Cheptil has beaten us a couple of times and we want to turn the tables this time round. We are aware it will be a tough match but let’s just wait and see how it will pan out.” said Mukabwa.

National and regional champions Kwanthanze have a rest day today but will line up against St Alloys of Rwanda tomorrow as they seek to start their title defence on the right foot. Other girls' match today will see Trust High of Uganda play GS Indagaburezi of Rwanda.

In the boy’s category, Kenyan representatives and debutants Lelmokwo and Mogonga square it out with hosts Twangoma and neighbours Mbogo mixed of Uganda respectively. Lelmokwo coach Lucky Sambai said they are unfazed by their maiden appearance and they will be out to make their presence felt.

“We played a friendly match against Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions General Service Unit (GSU) two days ago and although we lost 3-1 we picked valuable lessons that we hope will come in handy in the week-long event,” noted Sambai.

“This is our first appearance at this stage and so are our compatriots and national champions Mogonga but just as we defied odds to finish first and second in the nationals, we are keen to extend the same energy in Arusha and post good results. I know it’s not going to be easy but I know it can be done.”

IPRC Karongi of Rwanda will take on Dynamic of Uganda in another boys' match.