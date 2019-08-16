Uganda challengers to debut Hayer One Starfield show

Uganda’s Challengers Club will make their debut in the third edition Hayer One Starfield Youth Cricket League between August 21 and 25 in Nairobi.

Challengers will be looking to emulate the 2018 Under-19 boys defending champions, Uganda Cricket Association who won the title in their maiden edition last year.

The tournament will feature top Kenyan provincial clubs and schools alongside junior teams from neighbouring cricket powerhouse, Uganda.

Other categories to feature in the event include U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15 and U-19. The Showpiece will be staged at various venues in the city including Peponi School, Jamuhuri High, Ruaraka ground, Sikh Union, Nairobi Jaffery’s, Sir Ali Muslim and Nairobi Gymkhana.

Registered teams include—Star Field, Buzz Pro Sports, Pumwani Primary, Cricket Kenya development sides, Homabay, Oshwal Academy-Nairobi and Premier Academy, Nairobi.

Others are Swamibapa, Sikh Union, East Africa Cricket Development Foundation (EACF), Kanbis, Shree Cutchi Leva, Patel Samaj, Ruaraka, Coast Cricket Association, Nakuru’s Pirates, Uganda Cricket Association and Challengers, Uganda.