KCAA dethrone Posta to win men's Kecoso basketball tournament

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) overcame defending champions Posta 60-45 to lift the men’s basketball title in the ongoing Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (KECOSO) games in Kisii.

KCAA started the game strongly, leading 14-8 in the first quarter at Kisii High School. However, Posta gave their all in the second quarter but still fell short 20-19. KCAA captain Collins Ochillo extended the lead in the third quarter 13-10 and 13-8 in the fourth to dethrone last year’s winners. It was sweet revenge for KCAA who lost 46-45 against Posta in the opening game.

Job Byron scored a game-high of 20 points for the mailmen with Titus Musembi scoring 10. KCAA’s top scorer in the final was Ian Muindu with 12 followed by Eugene Adera and Raheen Juma who had eight points each.

Posta captain Tom Abondo conceded defeat and vowed to reclaim the title next year. “Like the proverbial phoenix, we shall rise again. This loss is an eye-opener and we shall train more next year,” said Abondo.

KCAA coach Kennedy Ondiek said they capitalised on Posta’s mistakes and age difference to lift the title. “We ran them down in the first half and in the second half, we had a field day,” said Ondiek. Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) settled for the third place after thumping Kenya Airports Authority (52-27) in the third-place playoff. On Wednesday, KCAA also won the women's title after a narrow 50-44 win over KPA.

In netball, KPA narrowly edged KCAA 46-44 after extra time to lift the netball title. The teams were deadlocked 37-37 after regular time. KCAA players were reduced to tears after throwing away a four-point lead in the last minutes of the game. Hellen Sanaya of KCAA and Sarah Awuor of KPA were the top scorers in the final with 24 goals each.

KPA coach Jacinta Safari expressed her delight after guiding her team to the title. KPA won the men’s volleyball title after a 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-08) win over KAA. The dockers have nine points from three games and will face KCAA in today’s final game to determine the winner. KCAA has six points.

KPA coach Samson Sunguti said: “There little resistance from KAA. However, I expect a tough game from KCAA but I’m ready to win this title. We have had enough preparations.”

In soccer, Talanta representing Communications Authority edged out Bandari representing KPA 9-8 on post-match penalties to qualify to the finals. Talanta will face the winner between Kenya Ferry Services and Kenya Maritime Authority.