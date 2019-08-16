Chepkoech gunning for glory in Birmingham

World 3,000 metres steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech is the highlight of the event at this weekend's Birmingham Diamond League meeting in England.

Chepkoech has two wins under her belt in this year's Diamond League meetings after winning in Shanghai in 9:04.53 and Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in May in 8:55.58— a world-leading time in the event this year.

Chepkoech is the favourite to bag the gong in the steeplechase but faces a quality field in the barriers event in England's second-largest city.

The world Under-20 steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol finished second to Chepkoech in Shanghai and will fancy her chances of winning.

Norah Jeruto, who stunned Chepkoech in Oslo in June, cannot be ruled out and will be aiming to give herself momentum ahead of the Kenya trials in a month's time.

Former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng will be seeking to throw a spanner in the works in the race alongside Daisy Jepkemei and Caroline Tuigong.

Competition is expected to come from Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Mutile of Bahrain, Aimee Prat of Great Britain, Gesa Krause of Germany and Anna Moller of Denmark alongside Genevive Lalonde of Canada

Cornelius Kiplangat and Cornelius Tuwei lead the two-pronged attack in the men's 1500 meters race. The two Kenyans face a stiff test from race favourite Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera.

Germany's Barteslymer Amos of Germany, Stewart Mcsweyn of Australia, Jesus Gomez of Spain, Kalle Berglund of Sweden and Uganda's Ronald Musagala.

Alfred Kipketer will be sole Kenyan in the 800 metres and faces competitive line-up that includes Andreas Kramer (Sweden), Abda Harun (United States), James Webb (Great Britain) and Erick Sowinski (USA).

Reigning Olympic and European javelin champion Thomas Röhler (GER) leads a field of four German throwers, a world leader and the Asian record holder in a stacked javelin field for the event

Röhler will feature in the final Diamond League event before the finals in Zurich, Switzerland with compatriots Johannes Vetter (GER), Andreas Hoffman (GER) and Bernhard Seifert (GER) all expected to challenge for victory.

The pick of the other three has to be the defending world champion, Vetter, with the 26-year-old sure to look for a strong showing ahead of defending his title in Doha this autumn.

Vetter’s lifetime best of 94.44m sits second on the all-time list behind world record holder Jan Zelezny and a fraction ahead of third-placed Röhler (PB: 93.90m).