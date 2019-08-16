Bandari snap up Stima's Lughanje as they seek to fill Luvutsi's void

Kenyan representatives in the Caf Confederations Cup Bandari believe the arrival of Alex Lughanje will fill the void left by experienced midfielder Michael Luvutsi who was released at the end of the last season.

Lughanje, who was snapped from National Super League side Nairobi Stima, was unveiled yesterday and according to the club’s team manager Wilson Oburu, his arrival will boost the midfield which has struggled to create scoring chances for the forwards as well as fill in Luvutsi’s shoes. Lughanje signed a three-year-long deal.

Luvutsi was deemed surplus to requirement at the end of the past season and was released upon expiry of his contract—a move which forced the dockers to scratch for his replacement. The long-serving midfielder has since joined Posta Rangers.

Bandari have displays lacklustre shows in front of goal in their preseason matches including the Cecafa Kagame Cup and their South Africa tour.

However, Oburu has predicted a change in fortunes especially with the arrival of Lughanje. The coastal side’s lack of cutting edge in the final third was evident in their first competitive match of the season as they settled for a barren draw in the first leg of the Confederations Cup at home against Al Ahly Shandy of Sudan last week.

“It’s a big boost to the midfield and the club now that we have acquired the services of Lughanje. We parted ways with Luvutsi after his contract expired and I feel Lughanje will be able to adapt to top-flight football and fill in his shoes. He brings competition in the midfield and will help in creating scoring chances to our strikers which has been our major undoing thus far.”

Oburu, who prior to taking the team manager’s roles served as the first choice goalkeeper, opened up of their intentions of signing a proven striker to supplement Yema Mwama and Wycliffe Ochomo’s efforts.

Bandari, who finished second in the Kenyan Premier League have already signed Burundian goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana, former Sofapaka winger Cliff Kasuti and Danson Chetambe, who was poached from Zoo Kericho.

“We need a proven goalscorer to solve our striking problems. It’s a challenge at the moment to land a technically gifted and available striker but I hope before the window closes, we will attract one.

In the meantime, I am pleased with our transfer business as our goalkeeping, defence and midfield departments are looking good for the new season. Bandari are expected to take on Gor Mahia this Sunday in the KPL Super Cup at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.