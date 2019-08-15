The journeyman in the latest recruit at Gor as they seek to strengthen the striking force

Journeyman Clifton Miheso is the latest signings for Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia after he reportedly snubbed a long term move to National Super League outfit Police FC.

Miheso, who has played in South Africa (Golden Arrows Leopards), Zambia (Buildcon), Finland (VPS Vaasa) and Portugal (Olympico Montijo).

“Gor Mahia FC can confirm the signing of Kenyan International winger Clifton Miheso on a two-year contract. He joins the club from National Super League side Police FC, where he impressed head coach Steven Polack during the CHAN 2020 qualifiers match against Tanzania and a pre-season friendly match against Gor Mahia FC,” read a statement by Gor yesterday.

Miheso has previously played in the Kenya Premier League for Thika United, AFC Leopards and Tusker. The Kenyan international’s first competitive match for K’Ogalo will likely be in the Super Cup, where they will take on Sportpesa Shield winners Bandari in the season’s curtain-raiser.

He will likely be the last piece of Gor’s new-look squad following the departure of a majority of the club’s attacking players Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustapha, Erisa Ssekisambu

Meanwhile, new Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna is eager to kick start his new role by toasting the Kenya Premier League Super Cup set for this weekend at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Gor are set to take on Shield Cup holders Bandari in the 2019-2020 season curtain-raiser and Muguna, who was appointed the new captain last week, is hoping to lift his first title. The match was initially planned to be held at the Nyayo Stadium but was moved to Machakos, thanks to the snail-pace renovation works at Nyayo.

The creative midfielder, who picked the mantle from Haroun Shakava, is keen to guide the club in recapturing the cup they lost to Kariobangi Sharks at the start of the past season as well as extend the trophy-winning culture he inherited from his predecessor.

Gor fell 1-0 to Sharks in last season’s curtain-raiser and Muguna, who has urged his teammates to brace themselves up for a tough match as Bandari have their sights on the cup as well as bragging rights.

Muguna, who will be deputised by Joash Onyango, said he will champion for teamwork in the playing unit and seek to extend the trophy-winning culture he inherited from Shakava who joined Zambia’s Nkana Red Devils. The former Western Stima player said reclaiming the cup will fire them up in their quest for their 19th KPL title besides rubbing shoulders with the best in the Caf Champions League.

“I hope we can begin the new domestic season by recapturing the Super Cup which will inspire us in our bid to retain the league title. As the new captain, I am looking to lift my first title this weekend even though the ultimate goal is to help the team win titles rather than seeking individual glory. Captaining this club comes with a lot of responsibilities and I am ready to take shoulder them and most importantly help the playing unit achieve their objectives.”