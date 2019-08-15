Masheti and Aduda join Simbas squad for Victoria Cup fixtures

Kenya Under-20 internationals Ian Masheti and Frank Aduda have been added to the Kenya Simbas squad for the return leg Victoria Cup matches against Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Head coach Paul Odera said the Impala duo will increase competition to the team for positions and add cover. “Masheti and Aduda impressed for the U-20 team and they will now train with the senior team. We want to see how they fare in the senior cadre before we name the squad next week for the match against Zambia,” he said.

Despite Kenya beating Zambia 42-23 a fortnight ago in Kitwe, Odera said the defence still needs to go a notch higher. “We gave away four tries and we missed a one-on-one tackle while the Zambians were very direct, often going through the middle. For the next couple of days, we have to focus on our tackling and ensure they don't get the momentum,” he added.

Odera said the line-outs and set-piece have to improve after being shaky in the away fixtures against Zambia and Zimbabwe. "Generally, our lineout play across national teams is poor and its something we have to fix for the long term. This is an area of strength if well utilised and we must get it right,” he added

Odera noted he will be banking on home form to win the Victoria Cup. "Playing at home gives us certain advantages and I expect the fans to turn up in large numbers to cheers us to victory,” added Odera

Kenya face Zambia next week at the RFUEA Ground before taking on Zimbabwe on September 21 at the same venue. Elsewhere, Masinde Muliro University forward Venance Shikuba has been given a five-week ban for intentionally stamping on an Impala player at the Dala 7s.

Shikuba will miss five matches of the Prinsloo Sevens slated for this weekend. Following a disciplinary hearing held at the union offices, Shikuba was given a five-week ban that translates to five matches.

"The sanction is in accordance with Regulation 17 of the World Rugby Handbook and the Kenya Rugby By-Laws," a statement read in part. The initial ban which stood at eight weeks was reduced to five weeks after the panel considered a number of factors including the fact that the player had shown remorse and apologised immediately after the accident, terming the act as accidental but reckless.

In his defence, the player said that he unintentionally committed the offence as he was trying to get on his feet after he had completed the tackle on the Impala player.