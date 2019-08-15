KCAA through to semis after dethroning KPA in Kecoso women's basketball

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) secured the women’s basketball title after a narrow 50-44 win over defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) games at Kisii School.

In the tough game, Celia Ochieng scored a game-high of 16 points for KCAA while Sandra Ekasiba, who was voted the Most Valuable Player, posted 12. Brenda Ageshi had 15 points for KPA and Becky Nkatha 10 points.

KCAA led 13-8 in the first quarter and 12-8 in the second. KPA recovered to lead the third quarter 19-13 with KCAA holding their nerves in the last quarter to win 12-9.

In the first match, KCAA beat KPA 42-41. Only two teams participated in the women’s basketball and organisers decided to have the teams play against each other.

KCAA coach Carole Ouma admitted that the game was tough. “It was expected to be tough but I’m happy my team held their nerves to win. At one point, we were deadlocked at 41-41 but we showed character and composure to win the game,” said Ouma.

In the men’s category, favourites KCAA recovered from an early upset in the first quarter to beat KPA 70-47 in the first semifinal match. KPA took an early 12-7 lead in the first quarter with KCAA winning 23-4 in the second. They extended their dominance in the third quarter to win 22-13. In the final quarter, saw the teams tie 18 ups.

KCAA’s Tobby Odhiambo and Paul Raburu scored 10 points each with Dan Okwiri scoring 17 points for the dockers and Onesmus Kurgat adding nine.

KCAA will play the winner between defending champions Posta and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA). KCAA coach Kennedy Ondiek was yesterday confident of guiding his team to victory in the final.

“In the first quarter, they were strong but they got tired in the subsequent quarters. When I took an unassailable lead, I decided to use my fringe players and rest regulars ahead of the finals,” said Ondiek.

He added: “My team is ready for the final and I’m confident we shall lift the tournament. This is our year.”

KPA sailed to the women’s netball final after seeing off Kenya Ferry Services 36-24 in the semifinals. KPA will play the winner between defending champions KCAA and MOTIHUD.

In men’s soccer, Posta Rangers and Bandari battled to a barren draw in a game that was played at Gusii Stadium. Bandari now have five points while Kenya Ferry Services and Posta Rangers have four points each.

Rangers coach John Kamau played down the team’s poor show saying: “This is just a pre-season and I think we have achieved a lot.”

Bandari’s Wycliff Anyangu said: “We expected to win after registering impressive results. We are ready for any team in the semis.”

In men’s volleyball, KCAA beat Kenya Airports Authority 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-18) to increase their point tally to six same as rivals KPA while KAA has lost both matches.

Today, KPA will face KAA while tomorrow, KCAA and KPA will battle it out in a game that will determine which team lifts the tournament.