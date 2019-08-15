Girls target semi-final slot ahead at the Africa Games

National women’s handball team is targeting a semi-final slot during next week All Africa Games in Casablanca, Morocco.

The team, which has upped their training sessions at the Nyayo Stadium, under the watchful eyes of Jack Ochieng finished eighth in the last edition out of 12 participating nations.

Ochieng said having some of the players, who were part of the 2015 squad in the Congo Brazaville in the current team is plus.

“It was not a good show in Brazzaville but we are looking forward to improved performance this time around. A semi-final stage is what we are looking at and the players are aware of our targets,” noted Ochieng who doubles up as the Nairobi Water women’s team coach.

He added: “It’s unfortunate we have been forced to train at the outdoor facility as the Moi Stadium Indoor Arena, Kasarani has been booked for the ongoing East Africa Military Games but we are keen to make do under the circumstances. We know the AAG will be played an indoor facility but that doesn't worry us.”

The East Africans are drawn in Pool B alongside their compatriots Uganda, Cameroon, Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal.

Commenting on the pool, Ochieng said it is a tough group but exuded confidence that they can win at least two matches and be among top four teams to proceed to the last eight.

“We are yet to play Tunisia and Algeria and we will see how it goes when we face them. As for the remaining teams, we have competed with clubs from those nations and we know what to expect from them,” observed the tactician.

Angola, the African Cup of Nations champion, headline Pool 'A' alongside Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Nigeria and hosts Morocco.

A provisional squad of 18 players are currently in residential training and the squad is expected to be whittled down to 14 prior to team departure to the host nation.