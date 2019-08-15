CS explains debacle

CS Amina says athletes were, without consultation, booked at a hotel outside the designated facilities

•The CS revealed that a budget of Sh335,773,111 to cater for all expenses pertaining to the games was approved by the Sports Fund Oversight Board

•The CS explained that after the athletes were locked out of their hotel, the ministry immediately arrested the situation and ensured that the affected teams were accommodated

by FRANCIS WADEGU AND IVY KAVAI
Sports
15 August 2019 - 00:00
Athletes compete in men's 3000m steeplechase during the All Africa Games trials at Kasarani.
Athletes compete in men's 3000m steeplechase during the All Africa Games trials at Kasarani.
Image: ERICK BARASA

Ministry of Sports has strongly defended itself over allegations that they were responsible for the embarrassing eviction of African Games-bound athletes from their hotel

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amb. Amina Mohammed said the steering and management committees comprising ministry officials, representatives of federations, umbrella bodies of the sports federations and sports’ state corporations were set up to plan, organise and coordinate Kenya’s participation at the games in Morocco.

“It was resolved by the Steering Committee that the teams would be accommodated in government-owned facilities near the Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani) which is the training venue. Stadion Hotel, Kasarani, Utalii Hotel, Kenya School of Monetary Studies and Kenyatta University Athletes Village are the approved facilities,” stated Amina.

 

The CS revealed that a budget of Sh335,773,111 to cater for all expenses pertaining to the games was approved by the Sports Fund Oversight Board adding that the amount was to cater for athletes’ local allowances, residential training, air tickets, overseas allowances and accommodation among other expenses.

“This directive was issued to primarily guarantee the safety, security and comfort of the athletes as well as reinforce compliance with public procurement processes. The capacity of these facilities is sufficient to fully accommodate all the teams and accompanying officials,” remarked Amina. “It is unfortunate that some athletes were, without consultation, booked at a hotel outside the designated facilities,” she added.

The CS explained that after the athletes were locked out of their hotel, the ministry immediately arrested the situation and ensured that the affected teams were accommodated and would gradually be transferred to join the rest who were already in approved facilities.

“The ministry remains committed to the well-being of all athletes and will ensure that their safety, security and comfort is not compromised. All those involved in the preparation of these games and other international sporting events have been directed to uphold the greatest standard of integrity and to consult at all times,” she assured

“We are working on a series of initiatives to reorganise the entire outlay of sports management including financing to foster growth and progression of sports and sporting facilities in Kenya. These measures are being undertaken in collaboration with other Government Agencies and partners with a view to strengthening the sports governance mechanisms,” concluded the CS.

Amina assured the nation that all teams participating in the games are ready for the championships and confirmed that they are fully facilitated and will be treated with utmost primacy during this and future events.

