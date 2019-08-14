Scouts jet in for tomorrow’s Odibet knockout tourney

Scouts from Europe seeking to unearth new talent in the country will be in Kenya tomorrow for the ‘A Totos’ Champion of Champions U-20 tournament at Camp Toyoyo.

The one-day knockout tournament which will be sponsored by the betting firm, Odibet, has attracted eight teams thus— Chapa Dimba All-Stars, Kariobangi Sharks Under 20, Koth Biro All-Stars, Acacoro U20, Eastleigh Youth, Liberty U-20, Chris Darling All-Stars and Royal Wanyama All-Stars

“This tournament will provide a great opportunity for talented players to expose themselves in front of scouts from top teams all over Europe and it’s an event that we hope will continue to be held annually in order to give our youths the chance to be able to get the opportunity to play overseas,” said former national team coach Jacob Ghost Mulee.

“Young Kenyan players find it hard to turn professional footballers with most of them being exploited by unscrupulous agents and some failing to nail down places in their teams for longer than one year. Tomorrow they will have the opportunity to impress scouts from Europe who if they do will guarantee them a path towards turning professional in Europe,” he added.