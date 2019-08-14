Safaricom extend Chapa Dimba’s La Liga partnership

Safaricom has extended its partnership with La Liga and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the third season in as far as the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament is concerned.

This year’s tournament will also feature coaching clinics to be conducted in partnership with La Liga as part of efforts to upskill local football coaches as well.

“We are grateful for a chance to once again partner with Safaricom and La Liga to give young, aspiring footballers a chance to display their talent and we hope to discover more players to join the national teams and local premier league clubs,” said Nick Mwendwa, FKF President.

The registration process of the tournament will close on September 6 after which grassroots games will kick-off. Registration forms are available via the tournament’s website (www.chapadimba.safaricom.co.ke/), Safaricom shops and FKF offices countrywide.

Just like the concluded second season, La Liga and FKF scouts will select 16 girls and 16 boys to form an all-star team that will attend a 10-day training camp in Spain during which they will play friendly matches against top La Liga youth sides.

“At Safaricom, we realise the important role sports play in our country and we believe it is an avenue the youth can earn from. We are delighted with the great opportunities the tournament has been able to give youth from across the country following a successful run in the previous two seasons,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom Chief Customer Officer. The top regional teams will walk away with KES 200,000, and qualify for the national finals where the winning teams will each walk away with Sh1 Million with best players at regional and national levels also walking away with various cash prizes.