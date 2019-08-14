Ronaldo heaps praise on his former Real Madrid boss Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo has been singing the praises of his former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, claiming he developed him even more as a player.

Ronaldo worked with the Frenchman between the years of 2016 and 18, winning three consecutive Champions League titles and one La Liga together with the Spanish giants.

And a year on from his £100million move to Juventus, Ronaldo has heaped praise on Zidane for his man-management skills. “Zidane helped me a lot,” Ronaldo he said.

“I already respected him for his career, but working with him made me admire him even more for his way of being, of speaking and for the way he treated me.

“The confidence that a player needs does not depend almost on him, but on the people around him, other players and the coach.

“He used to tell me, “Cris, rest, you will make a difference.” He was always honest with me and that’s why I will always carry him in my heart.’

Zidane returned for a second spell as manager of Madrid in March this year in what was a hugely disappointing season for the club. They finished third in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage. He will be hoping he can help Madrid rediscover their formidable form this season, starting on Saturday away at Celta Vigo in La Liga.