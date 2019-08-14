Kenyans post mixed results in Olympic qualifier in South Africa

Kenya hockey teams once again recorded mixed results as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Africa qualifiers entered Day Two at Stellenbosch University, Cape Town South Africa yesterday.

The women’s team shared spoils with Ghana after a 1-1 draw yesterday— barely a day after beating Nambia 1-0 on Monday. Rhoda Kuria scored for the Kenyans in the 7th minute before Mavis Berko equalised for the West Africans in the 21st minute.

The side, coached by Tom Olal, will, however, rue the missed chances especially on short corners hits and misses were the order of the better part of the play.

With the yesterday results, Ghana and Kenya women’s teams are pegged top of the standing with four points from two matches.

Their male counterparts, on the other hand, recorded their second loss as they were humiliated 7-2 by Egypt. The side coached Meshack Senge, surrendered a one-goal lead on Monday to fall to Ghana 3-2.

Adel Mohammed and Elganaini Ahmed scored a brace each in the 3rd ,7th, 6th and 43rd minutes respectively before Ibrahim Amr (24th), Ghobran Hassam (34th) and Gamal Ahmed (37th) added a goal each. Constant Wakhura and Festus Onyango scored consolation goals for Kenya in the 33rd and 37th minutes respectively. The event will take a break today before Kenya teams return to the courts tomorrow with matches against Zimbabwe.