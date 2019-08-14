Kahata headlines SJAK/LG end of season awards nominations

• The influential midfielder was in a form of his own last season in executing his favourite playmaker roles which won him the nomination in the two categories.
• New Yanga goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo tops goalkeeper category.
Former Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata’s has been nominated in two categories for the 2018-2019 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK)/LG Electronics following his stellar performance in the last season.
Kahata, who has since decamped to Tanzanian champions Simba, will be pursuing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Midfielder of the Year in the awards which are returning after a season-long hiatus.
The influential midfielder was in a form of his own last season in executing his favourite playmaker roles which won him the nomination in the two categories.
Kahata will square it out with former teammate at Gor Joash Onyango in the MVP Award which has also attracted the reigning league top scorer Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars, Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka, Allan Wanga (Homeboyz) and Boniface Michiri (Tusker).
The former Thika United player will battle it out with Afc Leopard’s Whyvonne Isuza for the midfielder’s award, which has also attracted Bandari’s Abdallah Hassan, Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare), Muchiri (Tusker) and Danson Chetambe (Zoo Kericho).
Former Gor Skipper Haroun Shakava headlines the defender of the season category where he will come up against former teammate Onyango, former Sony Sugar right-back Kelvin Wesonga, Faina Jacob (Sofapaka), Mathare United’s left-back David Owino and Bandari centre half Brian Otieno.
In the young new player of the season, Tusker striker and Sudanese David Majak will be up against compatriot Jackson Dwang for plied his trade with Nzoia Sugar last season. The duo will face competition from Daniel Sakari, who featured for Homeboyz last season, Nixon Omondi (Sharks) and Joshua Nyatini, who played for Sony last season.
New Yanga goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo tops goalkeeper category which has Justin Ndikumana (Sofapaka), Kelvin Omondi (Sony), Morgan Alube (Chemelil) Adisa Omar (KCB) and Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima).
Former Gor coach Hassan Oktay is pitted against Bernard Mwalala in the coach of the year category where Tusker tactician Robert Matano, Sofapaka’s John Baraza, Francis Kimanzi, who left Mathare last month and former Sony coach Patrick Odhiambo are also listed. The South Korean Manufacturers have set aside products and Sh4 million for the awards in addition to Sh1.6 million for the organisation of the gala. The event is slated for Monday at National Museums of Kenya.
Golden Boot
Faruk Shikhalo - Bandari
Justin Ndikumana - Sofapaka
Kevin Omondi - Sony Sugar
Samuel Odhiambo - Western Stima
Morgan Alube - Chemelil Sugar
Omar Adisa - KCB
Defender of the year
Harun Shakava - Gor Mahia
Joash Onyango - Gor Mahia
Faina Jacobs - Sofapaka
Brian Otieno - Bandari
David Owino - Mathare United
Kelvin Wesonga - Sony Sugar
Midfielder of the year
Abdalla Hassan - Bandari
Cliff Nyakeya - Mathare United
Danson Chetambe - Zoo
Francis Kahata - Gor Mahia
Whyvonne Isuza - AFC Leopards
Boniface Muchiri - Tusker
New Young Player of the year
David Majak - Tusker
Jackson Dwang - Nzoia Sugar
Moses Mudavadi - Bandari
Daniel Sakari - Kakamega Homeboyz
Nixon Omondi - Kariobangi Sharks
Joshua Nyatini - Sony Sugar
Coach of the year
Hassan Oktay - Gor Mahia
Bernard Mwalala - Bandari
John Baraza - Sofapaka
Robert Matano - Tusker
Patrick Odhiambo - Sony Sugar
Francis Kimanzi - Mathare United
Most Valuable Player
Francis Kahata - Gor Mahia
Joash Onyango - Gor Mahia
Umaru Kasumba - Sofapaka
Enosh Ochieng - Ulinzi Stars
Allan Wanga - Kakamega
Boniface Muchiri
Golden Boot
Enosh Ochieng-Ulinzi
Allan Wanga-Homeboyz)
Umaru Kasumba-Sofapaka