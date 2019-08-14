Champions Posta face tough semi against KCAA

Defending champions Posta will today battle it out with Kenya Airports Authority (KCAA) in the semifinals of the men’s basketball championships as the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) enters the Day 5 in Kisii.

The second semifinal will pit Kenya Civil Aviation Authority against favourites Kenya Ports Authority at Kisii School. Yesterday, KCAA narrowly defeated Posta 46-44 to book a place in the semis.

KCAA coach Kennedy Ondiek said: “It was a very tough game but we were prepared for it. Our attitude and discipline were exemplary in the entire game.”

In the semifinal encounter against KPA, Ondiek said: "We shall take the game seriously because KPA has a very experienced team which we must approach cautiously."

Posta’s captain Anthony Obondo said lack of defensive awareness cost them the game. “The most important thing is that we have qualified to the semis and I’m confident we shall overcome KCAA. Our focus is to retain our trophy,” added Obondo.

KPA’s coach Ben Okello said he does not expect an easy game against KCAA but said his team is ready to go for the title.

“We have what it takes to win this title. I want to take this opportunity to thank our management for giving us the opportunity to take part in the games,” added Okello.

In the women’s category, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority will renew their rivalry with Kenya Ports Authority in the second leg game of the tournament.

In the first round, KCAA narrowly edged KPA 42-41 in a tough encounter. KCAA and KPA are the only teams participating in women’s basketball. KCAA coach Carole Ouma expects her players to finish off the encounter and lift the title while Mwajuma Suleiman expressed her confidence that her team will turn tables against KCAA.

In soccer, Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) upset Kenya Premier League side Posta Rangers 2-1 in a match played at Gusii Stadium to throw Group ‘A’ wide open. Peter Bokuso scored twice for KFS in the 17th and 69th minutes while William Odero scored the mailmen’s consolation goal.

KFS lead the group with four points the same as Kenya Ports Authority. Posta have three points while Shabana has lost two matches.

In today’s matches, KPA will face Posta with KFS playing local boys Shabana. From Pool B, Communications Authority has already qualified to the semifinals.

Defending netball champions Kenya Civil Aviation Authority inspired by star players Hellen Senoya and Lydiah Atieno beat Kenya Ferry Services 48-26 to qualify to the semis.

KPA led by Sam Juma and Julius Lelei saw off KAA 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-14) in the men’s volleyball match played at Kisii School.