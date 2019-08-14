Costa blow

Atletico’s Costa suffers latest injury setback ahead of new season

In Summary

• Atletico said in a statement yesterday that Costa had hurt his left thigh in the final minute of the team’s 2-1 friendly win over Juventus.

• Atletico are negotiating with Valencia to sign striker Rodrigo for 60 million euros ($67 million).

by MADRID
Sports
14 August 2019 - 05:00
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates after scoring./COURTESY
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates after scoring./COURTESY

Atletico Madrid have been dealt a setback five days before their La Liga campaign begins with the news that striker Diego Costa has sustained a thigh injury.

 

Atletico said in a statement yesterday that Costa had hurt his left thigh in the final minute of the team’s 2-1 friendly win over Juventus last Saturday in Stockholm, but did not say how long he would be out of action.

Costa missed a large part of the last campaign due to a knee injury but has impressed during pre-season, scoring four goals in a thumping 7-3 friendly win over local rivals Real Madrid last month. According to widespread reports in the Spanish media on Tuesday, Atletico are negotiating with Valencia to sign striker Rodrigo for 60 million euros ($67 million).

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MADRID
Sports
14 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer
    4mo ago Football

  2. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    3w ago Football

  3. Shakava contemplated retirement after Stars' omission
    2mo ago Football

  4. Zidane admits not even Hazard can fill the void left by ...
    3mo ago Football

  5. Junior Stars ready for battle in U-15
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos