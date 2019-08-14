Adera to skip Starlets friendly match against Ethiopia this weekend

The Kenya Women National team, Harambee Starlets will be without the services of dependable defender Lilian Adera ahead of the International friendly match against Ethiopia on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The Vihiga Queens player, who has been instrumental for Starlets will be remembered for scoring the lone goal against Uganda during the women’s Africa Cup of Nation first leg qualifiers in 2018, opted not to resume training having been given time off to link up with their respective clubs in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s Premier League.

Adera said it was out of her own volition and failure by the local football body to clear outstanding dues that pushed her to make the decision.

" I wish the team all the best as they line up against Malawi in the forthcoming Olympic Qualifiers," she quipped.

“I have played for the national team for the longest time and there is nothing to show for it. The federation owes me money and really, what’s the guarantee that with my participation in the forthcoming qualifiers they will pay me?" asked Adera.

She added: “For now, I will concentrate on helping my club in the league as our ultimate goal is to defend the title.”

The national team will be using the Saturday friendly match as a build-up ahead of forthcoming Olympics Qualifier first leg match against Malawi away on August 28 with the return leg set for September 1 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Kenya got a bye to the first round and will have either of Gabon or Ghana on their way to the third round should they pass the Malawi test.

The qualifying tournament, which is in its fifth edition, will determine which team gains qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

The team, under the tutelage of David Ouma, begun residential training on Monday ahead of the qualifiers.