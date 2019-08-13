Midfielder promises to fit into Kahata’s shoes through hard work

New Gor Mahia midfielder Dickson Ambundo has vowed to fill in the void left by Francis Kahata who joined Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Ambundo, who was poached from Alliance FC, an outfit which plies its trade in the Tanzanian League, has expressed his desire to establish himself as the club’s new play-maker following the departure of Kahata who during his time at Gor endeared himself as a fan favourite and a senior player.

Ambundo is expected to sweat in his bid to break into the starting team as the club’s new skipper Kenneth Muguna has in the past depicted outstanding displays in the playmaker’s role but he is self-assured of winning the nod from Steven Polack ahead of the rest.

The Mwanza-born Tanzanian national who prior to his Alliance sojourn turned for Mbao FC revealed his plan of aiding Gor to clinch their 19th Kenyan Premier League title as well as improving their last season’s continental run.

Gor reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederations Cup last season and are currently set to host Aigle Noir of Burundi in a Champions League preliminary round return leg match in two weeks time.

The diminutive player, who was joined by compatriot and goalkeeper David Mapigano at Gor, said he is not under pressure to slot in Kahata’s shoes but promised the “Green Army” that he willfully fit through hard work.

He said he opted to cross the border rather than sign for record Tanzanian champions Yanga or Simba as Gor convinced him of playing time both in domestic and continental matches which he considered would give him the platform to scale to the next level.

The midfielder made it to the recently concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup and started against Noir in the first leg played over the weekend.

“I signed here aware of the competition for playing time and the objectives of the club which include retaining the league title and bettering last season’s continental run. I am looking to be part of the success on the pitch rather than on the bench which requires me to take playing time with the seriousness it deserves.

The club lost Kahata and I know through hard work, I will be able to fit in his shoes. I am not under pressure to achieve what Kahata achieved but God willing, the fans will be able to forget him within a short period.”

Meanwhile, Ambundo exuded confidence that his one-year-long stay at the club will usher him to the national team, Taifa Stars after being unsuccessful while at Alliance. He also expressed optimism that his performance will guarantee him a contract extension.

“Playing for Gor is an honour and since I have signed a one-year-long deal, I believe it will open an opportunity for me to be considered for the national team duties. I am also hopeful that within the year, the technical bench will be impressed with my qualities and will recommend that the club extends my contract.”