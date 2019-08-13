Mangala off to Valencia

Mangala ‘set for Valencia loan move’ as he seeks to revive his career after knee injury

In Summary

• Mangala ‘will complete a 12-month loan to Valencia this week’

• French defender doesn’t feature in Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City

13 August 2019 - 00:00
Eliaquim Mangala
Image: COURTESY

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala looks set for a second loan spell at Valencia as he looks to revive his career.

The Frenchman was the second most expensive defender in British transfer history when he moved to the Etihad Stadium for £31.8million from Porto back in 2014.

But after playing regularly in his first two seasons, he fell out of favour and spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Valencia and the second half of 2017-18 at Everton.

Mangala hasn’t played a competitive match since February 2018, during his loan at Goodison Park, because of a serious knee injury. However, now he has regained his fitness, Mangala could be set for a return to Valencia, according to Goal. They report that talks are at an advanced stage and Mangala is keen to move with Pep Guardiola unlikely to include him in his plans for the season ahead.

A 12-month loan deal is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week with the approval of Valencia owner Peter Lim. It comes after Valencia’s efforts to sign Victor Laguardia of Alaves stumbled because of an asking price of £10.3million.

