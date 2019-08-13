Lionesses face Uganda in World Cup qualifier this afternoon

Kenya Lionesses face Uganda in their second match of the Rugby World Cup qualifiers today in Johannesburg.

Felix Oloo's charges started their campaign with a dominant 35-5 win against Madagascar on Friday and will fancy their chances against their neighbours.

Kenya beat Uganda 78-18 in the Elgon Cup in June before the neighbours suffered an embarrassing 89-5 defeat to South Africa in their opening qualifying match on Friday.

Oloo has, however, said history will count for nothing in the 2 pm clash. I know we beat them in the Elgon Cup but this will be different. We can't take them for granted because they will be seeking to prove a point. I know they will play better and will come hard at us in Tuesday's fixture,” noted Oloo.

He said his side must be sharper in attack and execute their exit plays much better than they did against Madagascar.

“ There is room for improvement. Our kickers could not find touch and it's something we are working on and I believe we could have scored more tries if our handling was crisp and sharp in the attack, ” he added

Oloo will rely on Juliet Nyambura, Stacy Atieno and Mercy Mugongo in the front row with Enid Ouma and Bernadette Olesia the lock pairing. Janet Owino, Mitchell Akinyi and Leah Wambui are in the back row

Irene Atieno and Grace Adhiambo are the preferred half-back pairing with skipper Philadelphia Olando partnering the ever-green Celestine Masinde in midfield. Janet Akello, Diana Awino and Christabel Lindo will be in the back three.

On their part, Uganda will bank their hope on Faith Namugga , Charity Atimanyo and Winnie Atyang in the forwards with Samiya Ayikom, Ritz Nadunga and Mary Odoyi the pick of the backs.

Hosts South Africa will face Madagascar at 4 pm. Kenya's final pool game will be against the hosts South Africa on Saturday. The winner qualifies for the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand slated for next year. The team that finishes second will head to the repechage to face winners from other regions early next year