Inter ‘secure free transfer’ for United full-back Darmian with Italian set for Serie A return next summer

Inter Milan appear set to offer Matteo Darmian a way out of Manchester United after agreeing on a deal to take the player on a free transfer.

According to Rai Sport, via Football Italia, the defender already has an agreement with the club which will see him move for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Darmian, who joined United in 2015, has struggled to hold down a place in the starting line-up, making just 92 appearances across four years at Old Trafford. He played just seven times across all competitions last season and wasn’t part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad that beat Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Clubs are free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with players entering the last six months on their contract.

With Darmian still under contract at United for the next 10 months, it appears Inter have stolen a march on other potential suitors. Juventus have been linked with a move for the former Torino man, while Barcelona were also linked with a shock move for him earlier in the summer.