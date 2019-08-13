Coach Ochieng happy with 3 on 3 basketball team as games draw nearer

Coach Tony Ochieng yesterday released the final team for the All Africa Games in Morocco.

The tactician said he has a well-balanced side and training has gone on well without a hitch. “We have watched videos of our opponents and analysed their games. Our target is to finish in the medal bracket,” said Ochieng.

He said he started his training two months ago at Strathmore University courts and the main objective was to have the players understand the game which is basically a new concept. KBF vice chairman Hilmi Ako said it is the first time 3 on 3 is being unveiled in the Pan Africa Games instead of the 5 on 5.

“All the players I have picked have Premier League experience and this will really help us out there.”

He said the payers, who did not make the team but trained at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will be considered for selection for the next event.

“The four players who did not make the cut will be considered for selection when we travel regional tourney in Uganda next month,” he added.

The team consists of eight players four from each category. The men’s team comprise — Fidel Okoth, Darryl Omondi, Salim Kiaiku and Martin Buluma while

Carolina Njeri, Christine Akinyi, Daisy Ayodi and Clara Rotich form the women’s squad. Those dropped are Rita Anyango, Damaria Rihana, Ariel Ortega and Paul Ekuru.