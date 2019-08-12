Sirengo set to make games debut after being drafted in Malkia Strikers squad

Rookie middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo is excited to have finally made the cut for the national women’s volleyball team ahead of the forthcoming All Africa Games set for Rabat, Morocco.

Sirengo failed to make the team during f the AAG qualifiers in Uganda and was also locked out of the Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers held in Italy early this month.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation player is among the 12 players who will represent the country at the 12th edition of the All Africa Games scheduled for August 19-31 event as they seek to defend the title they won in 2015 in Congo, Brazzaville.

Sirengo said she will be out to pick valuable lessons from the event as well as embrace exposure and experience that comes with playing various teams at such stage.

“I’m happy and humbled at the same time that I have finally made it to the senior team and I will be making my debut not only in the team but also at the AAG. I have always put my best foot forward in the training coupled with discipline and I am glad the effort has paid off,” said the 22-year-old a former Mautama Secondary School student.

She added: “I was part of the junior team that participated in the Under-23 World Championship in 2017 in Slovenia and really, that was a different event. This is also totally a different ball game and I hope to put up a performance when I’m given a chance.”

Sirengo will, however, jostle for a starting line position with regulars Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa. Other rookies in the middle department—Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet—who were part of the Italy event were axed. Ekaru is though nursing a shoulder injury. Libero Elizabeth Wanyama and fast-rising left attacker Pamela Masaisai were also dropped.

Squad: Jane Wacu and Jannet Wanja (setters); Triza Atuka, Edith Wisa and Carolyne Sirengo (middle blockers); Sharon Chepchumba, Leonida Kasaya, Mercy Moim and Noel Murambi (left attackers); Violet Makuto and Emmaculate Chemtai (right attackers) and libero Agrippina Kundu.