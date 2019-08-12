Simbas to open Africa Cup campaign against Morocco next year

Kenya Simbas will host Morocco in the opening match of the 2020 Rugby Africa Cup on May 31 next year, according to the draws released yesterday.

The two are in Group 'B' alongside the winner of the Côte d’Ivoire vs Rwanda match that will take place on November 23 this year in Ivory Coast.

The second group match will be held in Morocco, where the hosts will welcome either Côte d’Ivoire or Rwanda.

The last Group 'B' fixture is scheduled for June 27 when the Simbas will head to Côte d’Ivoire or Rwanda. The final round will be held on July 29th and August 1 at a single venue that is yet to be confirmed.

Group 'A' winner will face the Group 'D' winners in the first semifinal on July 29 followed by the Group B winner taking on the Group C winner in the second semifinal. The bronze and final matches will take place on August 1.

Earlier this year, Rugby Africa announced the new 2019/2020 format that will see all the invited 16 nations competing for the overall Rugby Africa Cup title.

The tournament will take place in three phases thus— elimination round, the group round and the final round. The eliminatory round will take place on the November 23 and 30 and December 1 respectively.

World Cup-bound Namibia and Zambia are in Pool 'A' and face-off the winner of Rwanda and Cote' d' Ivoire. Pool 'C' will have Uganda and Algeria and the winner of Senegal and Mauritius. Group 'D' will see Tunisia and Zimbabwe lead the charge and face Ghana and Botswana.

Elsewhere, The Simba awards are slated for August 23. Four players have been selected to battle it out for the season’s Team Player Award. Centres Brian Omondi and Peter Kilonzo will battle for the award with Elphas Adunga and Michael Kimwele.

In the Most Valuable Player category, Kenyan Internationals Oscar Sorano and Isaac Njoroge have been nominated as well as Elly Mukaizi, Marlin Mukolwe and Wilson Juma who had a good outing with Northern Suburbs

Kenya Under-20 trio of George Maranga, Geoffrey Okwatch and Samuel Asati will battle with Kenya Simbas newbie Griffin Musila and Northern Suburbs' Lance Alu in the Most Promising Player Category.