Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne terminates contract

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne on Sunday quit his post following the recent poor performance of the national team, first in the African cup of Nations, where Kenya failed to reach the last 16 and recently following their elimination from the African Nations championships.

A statement by the acting CEO of the federation, Barry Otieno, confirmed Migne's exit.

“Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars head coach Migné have agreed to terminate the coach’s contract on mutual consent," revealed the federation statement.

“Consequently, FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time. The federation wishes to thank Coach Migné for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 Afcon tournament for the first time in 15 years," added the statement."

The federation will be hard pressed to find a replacement for Migne soon as there are only three months before the national team returns to competitive action when the qualifiers for the 2021 Afcon kicks off with a clash against Egypt in November.

“The reorganisation and appointment process for a new technical bench is already underway and the team to steer the Harambee Stars forward will be announced shortly. We wish the coach all the best in his future endeavors, this even as we turn our focus on the upcoming 2021 AAfcon qualifiers, with a view to try and qualify for the final tournament,” concluded the statement from Otieno.