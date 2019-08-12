AK committed to send clean athletes to the All Africa Games

Athletics Kenya (AK) have reiterated their commitment in sending clean athletes for the forthcoming All Africa Games by subjecting each to three mandatory out of competition tests.

AK in conjunction with the Anti-Doping of Kenya (ADAK) will conduct three tests on the athletes who are currently camping at Kasarani in preparation for the championship with an eye to catch drug cheats prior to their departure.

Kenya is currently listed in World Anti-Doping Agency’s Category ‘A’ and the federation is keen in sending a drug-free team to the championship set to be held in Rabat Morocco between August 19-31 by effecting a thorough screening of all participants.

According to the team manager, Dimmy Kisalu, the random screening exercise began last week after the team reported to camp and is expected to be completed before the team jets out on August 23.

“ We are committed to send a clean team in each and every category to the games. We are currently in the Category ‘A’ and the rules dictate that we subject athletes to three out of competition tests which will be done before the team leaves on August 23. It began last week as ADAK conducted random tests and shall continue until we ensure we have a drug-free squad.”

Kisalu, who is one of three Internationally accredited technical officials in the country, revealed that his expertise has been extended to each department and expressed optimism that no Kenyan athlete will be guilty of ignorance of the laws governing the game.

Kisalu, who will be serving as the team manager for the third consecutive time after the 2015 and 2011 editions, has predicted a healthier medal catch by virtue of having an increased number of participants in field events. He also banks of proper preparations for the entire team to rake in more medals than in the past editions.

“We have since diversified and put more emphasis on field events which in the past have not been bringing forth medals as opposed to middle and long-distance races. We have a good number of entrants in the field events and we are hoping that we will reap something from them. I foresee a good harvest for the Kenyan team courtesy of the preparations we have had so far. We can not complain of the weather conditions as they will affect all teams and we really hope our athletes will pay back the efforts we are putting in preparations by going for medals.”

“As an ITO, I have made sure every coach from all our departments are aware of the laws of the game and are coaching the athletes accordingly. We are doing this to ensure that we do not have our players disqualified for breaching the rules. They already understand some of the statues but it’s important to remind them.”