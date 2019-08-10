Kusa determined to win gold at the AAG games in Morocco

Kenyan welterweight boxer Lorna Kusa is determined to keep her Africa gold medal dream alive despite falling to Canadian Marie Jeanne Parent during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Kusa will be among the four Kenyan women boxers to the 12th edition of the All African Games this in Morocco.

Kusa has been training under head coach Benjamin Musa and feels ready to face her opponents. The mother of two admitted that the going has been too tough but exuded the confidence of living up to expectations.

“I have set my sights on a gold medal in Morocco and I am happy my training has been going on well as I seek to achieve my target. It has not been easy juggling between training and caring for my children but I find it quite manageable and my focus is quite undeterred,” she added.

The 2018 African bronze medallist said she wants to use her talent and achievements to inspire young girls in informal settlements. At the moment, she said she working on her speed, footwork and maintaining her weight.

“Having come from the informal settlements, this game has made me who I am today and I thank God. I know most girls look at boxing as an impossibility but I want to show them that it’s a sport like any other,” she added.

The Kenya Police pugilist said she’s banking on her experience on the international platform to post impressive results in Morocco. “Complacency is never my thing despite competing internationally severally. I take every fight with the seriousness it deserves,” she noted.

Assistant coach David Munuhe believes the ‘Chafua Chafua’ boxer is determined to scale the heights. “The fact that she made the cut for the All Africa Games proves that she can be relied on to win a medal. Her bravery, morale and passion makes her a stand out.