Kenya Swimming Federation given up to October 30 to hold elections or face the ban

FINA have given Kenya Swimming Federation up to October 30 to hold elections or face the ban from swimming activities worldwide.

This is the second ultimatum the world governing body is issuing to the federation after the first one elapsed on June 30.

If the ban takes effect, the Kenyan swimmers will miss out on continental and world events next year. For the Interim Management Committee (IMC), it's a race against time as they seek to come up with a raft of measures in a bid to beat the deadline.

The draft constitution is expected to be handed to FINA and CANA by August 13 Special General Meeting. They will then adopt constitution before issuing a notice for election by October 5 and national elections being held by October 26 as directed by FINA.

Sources, however, hinted that the deadline is unlikely to be met due to the fact that the voting clubs and schools are not compliant with the Sports Act.

The source further intimated that they may be forced to seek an audience with the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike to allow the clubs and schools get interim documents for them to vote once the constitution has been approved by the stakeholders.

"We may have to ask the Sports Registrar to give us interim certificates to participate in the elections because of the tight schedule,” added the source.

There are three committees which were appointed by the IMC to resolve some of the longstanding disputes including governance, competition and management.

Another bone of contention is the audited accounts of Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) and the Interim Management Committee. Stakeholders are still waiting for the forensic audit on the KSF accounts which have never been audited in the last decade.

Stakeholders have also accused the Sports dispute Tribunal (SDT) of vested interests in the two years they have been in charge of running the swimming affairs.

“This people have had two years but have not delivered on their mandate. If anything they have made the situation even worse with partisan rulings," they said.

The stakeholders feel IMC should have served for only eight months in accordance with the Sports Act. Efforts to get a comment from KSF interim chairman, Patrick Muyah were unsuccessful.