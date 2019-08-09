Zidane fumes with Madrid president with plans to seal huge Pogba deal in tatters

Real Madrid are becoming increasingly resigned to not signing Paul Pogba leaving coach Zinedine Zidane feeling let-down by the club’s president Florentino Perez.

Zidane returned in March and wanted to rebuild the team in his image with Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez leaving for big money and Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba replacing them.

But there has so far been no big-money offers for Bale and Rodriguez and as a consequence Real Madrid have been unable to make a serious bid to United for their French international.

Zidane was on the lookout yesterday to see if Manchester United sign anyone likely to indicate they are prepared to let Pogba leave before September 2 when the market shuts in Spain.

If there is no such movement then he will accept that his pre-seasons requests have not been granted. His response to Madrid’s midfield shortcomings last night in the club’s penultimate friendly of the summer against Salzburg was to play three central defenders and two wing-backs. That seemed to protect his lightweight midfield with Isco and Toni Kroos aided by the return of the more physical Casemiro.

Madrid could take the new system into the new season if there are no recruits although the club are still keen on signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax or Christian Eriksen from Tottenham.

Zidane has said he wants neither and will only be satisfied by Pogba’s arrival. Sweden international defender Emil Krafth has become Newcastle United’s fourth signing of the summer. The right-back joins for an undisclosed fee from Ligue 1 Amiens. David Luiz will become the tenth player to represent both Arsenal and Chelsea since the inception of the Premier League if he completes a deadline day move to the Emirates.