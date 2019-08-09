Kenya face Somalia in opener

Under-15 coach promises results despite having short stint with side

• Kenya takes on Somalia next Friday before facing Burundi and hosts Eritrea in  subsequent ties. 

• The team is scheduled to depart for host nation next Tuesday or Wednesday.

by EVANS OUSURU
Sports
09 August 2019 - 05:00
Kenya Under-15 boys national team coach Sagar Lakhani is determined to guide the youngsters to glory in next week's Cecafa tournament despite the short stint he has been with the team.

Lakhani, who linked up with the team two months ago was not part of the team that played in the Mediterranean International Cup in Spain early this year.

He, however, said the players are willing to learn and are ready to embrace the challenge ahead. The youngsters have recently played Hakati from Makadara, Acakoro and Kariobangi Sharks over the past one month as part of their build-up. They also featured in the U-15 league for Nairobi-based academies.

 

"Gladly, the team had a chance to participate in Spain event in April where they recorded mixed results and we hope to bank on that experience and exposure to excel at the inaugural event," said the tactician.

He added: "I have had few months to be with the team but that is not a problem because I have a  team that is well-groomed for sure. Over the last month or so, we have played friendlies against good sides."

Kenya take on Somalia next Friday before battling  Burundi and hosts Eritrea in their subsequent ties.  Commenting on the pool, the tactician said he doesn't know much about their opponents but expects a tough challenge that will improve his side and instil confidence going forward. The team is scheduled to depart for host nation next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Neighbours Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Sudan make up Pool B while  Tanzania, Sudan and Djibouti are drawn in C. 

