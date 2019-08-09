Transfer deadline day signings take Premier League spending to £1.41bn

A late flurry of deadline-day signings took Premier League spending for the summer up to £1.41bn, just short of the £1.43bn record set in 2017.

Deadline day spending alone by English top-flight clubs was £170m - but on just 17 deals, the joint fewest number of transfers on the last day of the summer window since 2009.

Everton's £34m signing of forward Alex Iwobi from Arsenal was the biggest incoming Premier League deal, while the largest transfer saw Romelu Lukaku leave Manchester United for Inter Milan for £74m - a loss of £1m on the fee they paid Everton.

Arsenal were the biggest spenders in England during the window, splashing out £155m. On deadline day, they bought £25m Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and £8m Chelsea centre-back David Luiz.

Tottenham recruited Real Betis midfielder Giovani lo Celso on loan and signed Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon for £25m. Their pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was one of the big stories earlier in the day but the deal fell through.

Watford spent a club record, reported to be £25m, on Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr and Leicester bought Sampdoria's attacking midfielder Dennis Praetfor a reported £18m.

Three former England internationals made moves - Burnley signing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Manchester City bringing in Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson, both on loan, while Newcastle re-signed free agent striker Andy Carroll.