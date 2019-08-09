DEADLINE DAY

Transfer deadline day signings take Premier League spending to £1.41bn

Deadline day spending alone by English top-flight clubs was £170m

In Summary

•Everton's £34m signing of forward Alex Iwobi from Arsenal was the biggest incoming Premier League deal

by BBC NEWS None
Sports
09 August 2019 - 08:43
Kieran Tierney, Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon and Ismaila Sarr were the four £25m+ Premier League signings on deadline day
Kieran Tierney, Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon and Ismaila Sarr were the four £25m+ Premier League signings on deadline day
Image: /BBC

A late flurry of deadline-day signings took Premier League spending for the summer up to £1.41bn, just short of the £1.43bn record set in 2017.

Deadline day spending alone by English top-flight clubs was £170m - but on just 17 deals, the joint fewest number of transfers on the last day of the summer window since 2009.

Everton's £34m signing of forward Alex Iwobi from Arsenal was the biggest incoming Premier League deal, while the largest transfer saw Romelu Lukaku leave Manchester United for Inter Milan for £74m - a loss of £1m on the fee they paid Everton.

Arsenal were the biggest spenders in England during the window, splashing out £155m. On deadline day, they bought £25m Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and £8m Chelsea centre-back David Luiz.

Tottenham recruited Real Betis midfielder Giovani lo Celso on loan and signed Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon for £25m. Their pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was one of the big stories earlier in the day but the deal fell through.

Watford spent a club record, reported to be £25m, on Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr and Leicester bought Sampdoria's attacking midfielder Dennis Praetfor a reported £18m.

Three former England internationals made moves - Burnley signing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Manchester City bringing in Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson, both on loan, while Newcastle re-signed free agent striker Andy Carroll.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Sports
09 August 2019 - 08:43

Most Popular

  1. Zidane admits not even Hazard can fill the void left by ...
    3mo ago Football

  2. Zidane admits Bale’s future is still up in the air
    2w ago Football

  3. Newly signed Homeboyz winger Masinza promises titles
    7h ago Football

  4. Cherono back on track after maternity leave, eyes Doha
    2d ago Athletics

  5. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    2w ago Football

Latest Videos