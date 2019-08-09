Balotelli in talks with Brazilian side Flamengo

Italian striker looks set to sign deal until December 2021

• Mario Balotelli is on the brink of completing a deal with Brazilian side Flamengo.

• The 28-year-old is currently without a club after being released by Marseille.

by MAX WINTERS
09 August 2019
Mario Balotelli is in talks over a sensational deal with Brazilian side Flamengo worth €15million (£13.8m) across two and a half years.

The 28-year-old is currently without a club after being released by Marseille earlier this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he is now in the process of negotiating the final details of his move to South America that will see him sign a contract until December 2021. As a free agent Balotelli is expected to demand a huge signing-on fee as well as a salary in the region of €4.5m (£4.1m) per year.

 

Added together with wages and bonuses, the 28-year-old could earn around £14m over the course of his spell in Brazil.

West Ham were also offered the chance to sign Balotelli last month after missing out on Maxi Gomez and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson.

Balotelli made 15 appearances for Marseille while scoring eight times for the Ligue 1 side. It came after a stint with Nice under Patrick Vieira where he scored 43 times in 76 games.

