Gor Mahia recruit heavily ahead of season

After penning a one-year-long deal with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie is looking to leave a mark in the continental assignments.

Afriyie, who is part of the 17 recruits unveiled by the club yesterday said his immediate plans are to impress in the continental football as well as fill in the void left by Rwandese national Jacques Tuyisenge.

Tuyisenge, who had established himself as Gor’s reliable striker in CAF matches left to for Petro Atletico of Angola, forcing the club to shop for his replacement before settling for Afriyie and Ivorian national Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.

The 24-year Afriyie, who featured for Soy Murcielagos of Mexico from 2017 to last season, netting 20 goals, opened up on his intention of making himself a name in “big matches” as well as aiding the club to retain the domestic league and bettering their previous continental run.

Prior to his stint with the Mexican side, the eloquent player plied his trade with FK Vojvodina of Serbia in 2016 and Berkum Chelsea and Bechem United both of Ghana in the preceding years. He said he scored 12 and 10 goals while in Serbia and Chelsea respectively.

“I am glad to have joined Gor Mahia on a one-year deal although the club wanted me to sign a lengthy one. It’s a new challenge for me and I am looking to impress more in the CAF matches as well as help the club win matches convincingly. I like expressing myself better on the pitch and I really hope my stay here will bring forth success to me and the club.”

Meanwhile, the stylish forward said he is not afraid of the competition for playing time from his fellow newbie Gnamian and Nicholas Kipkirui who emerged as the club’s best scoring forwards in the league last season.

“I am not scared of competition as it’s the coach to decide how and when to use me. But I know and value the opportunity given to me and I am raring to go in a Gor shirt.”