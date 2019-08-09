Badminton Kenya send back to the drawing board to select AAG team

The squabbling badminton fraternity has been ordered to conduct a fresh selection of an eight-member team to represent the country at the 12th edition of the All Africa Games set for between August 19 and 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

Pressed for time ahead of the fast-approaching sports bonanza, Badminton Kenya led by Peter Muchiri has little time to select the team in strict conformity and adherence to the procedures as the Sports Disputes Tribunal ordered.

Among those who had been called to the national team and already in the camp are Mercy Joseph, Sharon Juma (women) and Shana Patel, Sammy Sikoyo and Edwin Akwany (men).

With the annulment of the quintet’s nomination for Rabat, SDT directed that the two factions produce four players apiece and two selectors each for the fresh trials.

The petitioners led by Abraham Wongute and players Edwin Waitathu, Loice Andia and Sheila Gakii faulted Badminton Kenya for nominating a team that did not meet the selection policy requirements.

Wongute cited section 4.3 of the said benchmarks that would propel any player to be considered for selection to the national team as having been thrown to the back banner.

The litigant pointed out that some of the players who were chosen did not take part in at least 50 per cent of the tournaments during the ranking period.

Under the stewardship of SDT chairman John Ohaga, the panel asked both Wongute and Muchiri’s sections to come up with names of players who qualify to vie for national team places, selectors, trial dates and the selection yardsticks. Ohaga wants them to return to the court with the final results for adoption.