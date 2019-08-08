Spurs hopes of £80m deal are over as star wants Madrid move

Christian Eriksen’s move to Manchester United is off with talks having fallen flat.

Tottenham were believed to be demanding £80million to let their Danish playmaker join a Premier League rival —around £20m more than they are likely to quote European clubs.

Eriksen is still set to be moved on this summer, with the foreign transfer window not closing until September 2. Spain’s La Liga remains a priority for the 27-year-old.

Reports on Monday evening indicated how Eriksen had been made a top target for United, who are looking to finalise their incomings before today’s deadline.

The window for English clubs closes more than three weeks before Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Eriksen had hoped to earn a move to Real Madrid but that has yet to materialise. The Spanish side have shown more interest in Paul Pogba and Ajax’s Donny van der Beek.

As reported elsewhere, European clubs including Atletico Madrid and Juventus will also consider tempting Spurs will cut-price bids of around £50m after Thursday.

Eriksen’s contract expires in 2020, meaning Tottenham risk losing him for nothing next summer. Spanish news outlet Marca are claiming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would have sanctioned selling Pogba were they able to sign the Denmark international.

But United will be even more reluctant to sell Pogba should they not be able to replace the Frenchman before Thursday. Solskjaer believes Eriksen could be the missing link in United’s attack and is now focusing on bolstering his offensive options after strengthening his defence with the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Eriksen represents the upper-echelon of No 10s in England’s top flight and can guarantee goals whether he’s setting them up or scoring them.

It takes just a quick look through recent Premier League statistics to realise just how influential Eriksen has been in recent seasons for Tottenham.

In some of the most important statistical areas Eriksen is the standout performer, outdoing the likes of David Silva, Eden Hazard and Mesut Ozil.

Since August 2016, Eriksen has topped the charts for assists. He has laid on 37 goals for team-mates, beating Kevin De Bruyne (36), Leroy Sane (28), Raheem Sterling (27) and Silva (26) to top spot.

His impressive assists ratio comes from the fact that Eriksen also leads the way in chances created in English football’s top-flight over the same period.

Real have been heavily active in the transfer market this summer, securing deals for Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, among others. Zinedine Zidane is eager to add another player to his squad, with Pogba one of his key targets.

Spurs’ options to replace Eriksen include Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona and Paulo Dybala from Juventus.