Ping-pong star Mutua joins AAG Camp after training stint in Denmark

Kenya’s table tennis top seed player Brian Mutua is looking forward to the forthcoming All Africa Games with great expectations.

Mutua, who turns out for City Club has been away in Denmark for an Olympic solidarity scholarship for the last two weeks, where he has been sharpening his skills ahead of the All Africa Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“It’s always a great pleasure representing the country in national colours. It’s that time when you feel you want to give your all. At the moment, I will say the strategy is simply to replicate what I’ve been doing in Denmark.”

Mutua attended an international training camp in Denmark organised by the B75 Club and B75 Club based in Hirtshals. “B75 Club handlers were all very passionate and helpful to me. I am glad I got the opportunity to hone my table tennis skills “