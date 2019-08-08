Ping-pong star Mutua joins AAG Camp after training stint in Denmark

• Mutua attended an international training camp in Denmark organised by the B75 Club and B75 Club based in Hirtshals.
Kenya’s table tennis top seed player Brian Mutua is looking forward to the forthcoming All Africa Games with great expectations.
Mutua, who turns out for City Club has been away in Denmark for an Olympic solidarity scholarship for the last two weeks, where he has been sharpening his skills ahead of the All Africa Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“It’s always a great pleasure representing the country in national colours. It’s that time when you feel you want to give your all. At the moment, I will say the strategy is simply to replicate what I’ve been doing in Denmark.”
Mutua attended an international training camp in Denmark organised by the B75 Club and B75 Club based in Hirtshals. “B75 Club handlers were all very passionate and helpful to me. I am glad I got the opportunity to hone my table tennis skills “
Asked about his training situation in Denmark, Mutua said: “My experience in Denmark was absolutely awesome. I learnt different types of serves, short service receptions and also mastered a lot of tables tennis drills for training. I was taught various facets of training exercises which entailed the movement on the table. I feel much stronger going into Morocco event. You know there is so much difference overseas compared to Kenya. They have the resources and amazing table tennis infrastructure especially tables and rackets.
Kenya table tennis will field a team of five women’s and five men. The team will be managed by Mariga Mwangi, who was a national team player between 1986 and 1995 attached to KPA. Fahd Daim is the men’s coach while Derrick Inyanje from Kisumu is the women’s coach.
Josiah Wandera returns to the team for the umpteenth time while Lydia Setei and Dorine Juma are the top players in the women’s team.