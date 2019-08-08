Koscielny has completed a move to French side Bordeaux

Laurent Koscielny has got his wish of a return to France but his public unveiling has angered Arsenal supporters. Arsenal have secured the fee they were demanding after Bordeaux stumped up £4.6million to sign the defender.

Koscielny’s move to Bordeaux was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon following a bitter end to his Arsenal career.

Bordeaux announced Koscielny’s arrival on Tuesday via a Twitter video which also included the launch of their new home shirt. However, the seven-second clip has irked Arsenal fans massively as he is seen taking off their strip to show the kit of his new club.

“New player, new jersey, find it nowhere,” Bordeaux captioned the video as Gary Lineker quote-tweeted it with ‘Blimey’ — which alerted it to the attention of the Gunners fanbase.

Former striker Ian Wright was not happy, writing on Twitter: “This hurts. The level of disrespect... You should be ashamed of the way you’ve left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig... Hope it’s worth it in the long run.”

“This is unreal, imagine being a club captain and showing this much disrespect in your unveiling,” tweeted @Dowdsy12.

“You shouldn’t have done that to Arsenal shirt. Very very disrespectful, I’m disappointed Kos,” wrote @GooneretteXhaka.

It just didn’t extend to Arsenal supporters with rival fans getting involved to stick the boot in about the club.

Chelsea fan @CFCYagxn_ put: “The disrespect wow Arsenal are officially a banter club,” [sic] accompanied with several crying/laughing emojis.

Former captain Koscielny, 34, stunned Arsenal when he informed head coach Unai Emery that he would not board the plane for their pre-season tour of the US after the club refused to let him leave on a free.

Koscielny had a year left on his deal at the time but felt he deserved to be allowed to leave on a free as a reward for his nine years of service. At the time the three-times FA Cup winner already had an offer on the table from Bordeaux which he wanted to take up.

Arsenal rejected Koscielny’s request, adamant he would only be allowed to leave the Emirates for a fee. While Arsenal went on tour without their skipper, Koscielny stayed behind and was forced to continue reporting to their London Colney HQ and train with the club’s Under 23s.

And with Koscielny showing no interest in changing his mind following their return from the US Arsenal brought a swift end to the saga by agreeing on a deal with Bordeaux.

Arsenal confirming his departure in a statement, saying: “We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed on acceptable transfer terms.

“We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Koscielny took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank his former side. “After 9 years spent at Arsenal, I took the decision to leave.”’ he wrote.

“I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up.

“This experience made me the player I am today. My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my teammates, my coach, and it has been a well-thought decision. “I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in my life as a man and a family man. “However I hope you understand, and in any case, I cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal. I am aware of everything that the club and your supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join the @girondins. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination. Lolo.’ [sic]

Arsenal hope to secure a new centre back before today’s 5 pm deadline and have held talks with Red Bull Leipzig for Dayot Upamecano and Juventus for Daniele Rugani. Right-back Carl Jenkinson is closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest for a fee of around £2m.

Arsenal are also set to loan out striker prospect Eddie Nketiah who has attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs including Bristol City and Leeds.