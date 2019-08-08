Kisii ready to host 40th Kecoso Games starting this weekend

The stage is set for the 40th annual Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games starting Saturday in Kisii.

Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology minister Joe Mucheru is expected to officially open the games on Saturday alongside Kisii Governor James Ongwae on Saturday.

According to the program released yesterday by KECOSO secretary-general Omole Asiko, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed will close the games.

Asiko said up to 3,000 competitors and guests are expected in Kisii. He added that SportPesa Premier League side, Posta Rangers will face troubled National Super League side Shabana in the opening match at Gusii Stadium. Posta Rangers will use the tournament as part of their pre-season preparations.

“Kisii is ready to host the games. We expect a highly competitive event. We are impressed with the facilities at Gusii Stadium, Kisii School and Kisii Sports Club,” said Asiko yesterday.

A total of 12 teams drawn from communication, transport, and infrastructure ministries and parastatals will battle it out for top honours in the seven-day games which end on August 17.

The teams will square it out in football, basketball, athletics, volleyball, swimming, netball, darts, snooker, scrabble, table tennis and pool.

Last weekend, Kenya Ports Authority sponsored a curtain-raiser golf tournament at the Kisii Golf Club which attracted a record 85 golfers.

Governor Ongwae recently told Kecoso governing council that Kisii is ready to host a successful event.

“The Gusii Stadium is totally changed. We have built a perimeter fence, a VIP pavilion, two other pavilions for spectators, VIP washrooms, an inner perimeter fence among other facilities. We hosted the Kicosca A games last year and earned accolades from President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said the Governor.

Kecoso chairman Bildad Kisero said t the County was picked as a host of the incoming games based purely on merit.