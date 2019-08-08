Kisii Governor elevates Mogonga to centre of excellence

Kisii Governor James Ongwae has elevated national secondary schools volleyball champions Mogonga PAG High School to be a centre of excellence for sports.

Speaking in his office when he received the team, Ongwae said: “Mogonga has earned the elevation because of exemplary performance in netball, athletics and volleyball. As a county, we are going to support you.”

Ongwae gave the school Sh250,000 ahead of their East Africa games debut in Arusha between August 16 and 24. Mogonga defeated Lelmokwo by straight sets to lift the national boys’ volleyball title in Kisumu last Saturday.

“I wish to congratulate you for winning the national title and putting Kisii on the national map. When you go to Tanzania, I urge you to battle for the East Africa title,” said Ongwae who was accompanied by his deputy Joash Maangi and Sports Minister Duke Mainga.

Ongwae also announced his county's plans to lay a tartan track at Gusii Stadium.

“We are determined to restore our lost glory in athletics. I’m happy with what Mogonga is doing in identifying and developing young talent. I was especially impressed by the sensational Mary Moraa who beat a man in the mixed relay during the World Under 18 Championships in Nairobi,” added Ongwae.

However, school principal Haron Onchong’a said the school faces various challenges including lack of a proper training field while other facilities including classrooms are dilapidated.

Reacting to the regional draw which was done in Kampala on Tuesday, Onchong’a said: “We will take all our matches seriously. Our target is to finish number one from our pool then target the finals. The boys are ready to fight.”

Mogonga are drawn in Group ‘B’ with LT St Luc (Burundi), Milambo (Tanzania) IPRC Karongi (Rwanda), Dynamic SS and Mbogo Mixed (Uganda).

Pool 'A' has Lelmokwo (Kenya), Standard High School (Uganda), Tuangoma (Tanzania), PS Karubanda and Don Bosco Gatenga (Rwanda). Ends